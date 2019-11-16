An e-motorcycle venture that's raring to go

Singapore's first electric motorcycle is set to go full throttle with the expected unveiling of a prototype in February next year.

The fully electric and intelligent Scorpio EST-X1 is being developed by Singapore-based EuroSports Technologies, with seed capital from its publicly listed parent company EuroSports Global, which holds the Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo franchises.

Mr Melvin Goh, chief executive of Scorpio Electric, told The Straits Times that an assembly plant in Singapore will follow, soon after the prototype is introduced.

Mr Goh said the venture is receiving support from the Government, with grants for the plant and "salaries for some of the young engineers". But Mr Goh said formal agreements have not been signed.

The Straits Times understands the grant for the plant here could be up to $1 million.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan visited Scorpio Electric's booth at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology and the Singapore FinTech Festival.

PM Lee posed for photos with a mock-up of the Scorpio EST-X1. He posted on Facebook soon after the visit, saying: "Perhaps a Singaporean 'Harley Davidson' is in the works? Local company Scorpio Electric plans to manufacture its own smart electric motorcycle.

"Unfortunately, it's just a scale model for now, so no test rides!"

It was the first time the bike's design was unveiled. Mr Goh said: "We also want to thank Enterprise Singapore for its close cooperation and support in our goal of accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility."

The motorcycle is initially slated to launch in South-east Asia, which represents an initial target market for the start-up of 200 million motorcycles and regional sales of 15 million units per year.

The venture has attracted industry talent, including KTM Asia's former managing director Julian Legazpi, who is now adviser to Mr Goh.

KTM AG is an Austrian motorcycle and sports car manufacturer.

Other talents include Dr Muhammad Taureza, a senior research engineer with the Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology, who is seconded to Scorpio to be its acting head of operation.

The five-day event at Singapore Expo - the first to combine Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology and the Singapore FinTech Festival - drew 900 exhibitors and an estimated 60,000 visitors from more than 130 countries. It ended yesterday.