Airline of the Year for 2019: Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been named Airline of the Year for 2019 by airline safety and product rating review website AirlineRatings.com.

The carrier edged out five-time winner Air New Zealand, which dropped to second place. SIA was No. 3 in the ranking for this year.

Its first-class suites were also named the best by the website.

The results were announced last Tuesday as part of the website's Airline Excellence Awards.

Other accolades presented include best long-haul airline, best low-cost airline, best catering and best lounge.

"In our objective analysis, SIA came out No. 1 in many of our audit criteria, which is a great performance," said editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas.

"For years, SIA has been the gold standard, and now it is back to its best, leading in passenger innovations and new state-of-the-art aircraft models."

The other airlines in the top 10 are Qantas, Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, EVA Air, Cathay Pacific Airways and Japan Airlines.

Goh Yan Han