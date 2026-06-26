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A journey that typically takes less than two hours could stretch beyond 10 hours, depending on the length of the layover in Kuala Lumpur.

SINGAPORE – Travellers flying between Singapore and Jakarta will lose a low-cost option from July 1, as AirAsia cuts its non-stop service on the route.

While seven other airlines – including low-cost rivals Scoot and Citilink – will continue offering non-stop flights, Indonesia AirAsia passengers will instead be routed through Kuala Lumpur starting July.



Indonesia AirAsia, which operates a single flight from Singapore to Jakarta daily, is the Indonesian subsidiary of the budget carrier.

As a result, a journey that typically takes less than two hours could stretch beyond 10 hours, depending on the length of the layover in Kuala Lumpur.

With other airlines offering 31 non-stop flights daily from Singapore to Jakarta, very few passengers will accept an AirAsia transit when other low-cost, non-stop options are readily available, said independent aviation analyst Brendan Sobie of Sobie Aviation.

Speaking at a press conference on June 22, AirAsia X group chief executive Bo Lingam said AirAsia was optimising its network by reallocating its capacity to stronger-performing routes, adding that higher jet fuel prices brought on by the Middle East war had prompted it to cut some flights.

He added that the airline is leveraging its fly-through service via Kuala Lumpur and other hubs “to capture demand more efficiently”.

AirAsia is also monitoring developments and assessing its flight schedules based on market conditions and demand, said Lingam.

Cancellations or suspensions are carried out for “long-term network sustainability”, while minimising disruption to travellers, he added.

The Jakarta suspension is the latest sign of Indonesia AirAsia’s shrinking footprint in Singapore and the region.



According to AirAsia’s website, its Indonesian subsidiary has suspended 36 international and domestic flights.



The airline did not respond when asked about the reasons, nor did it explain the rationale for rerouting passengers .

Before the pandemic, it was Changi Airport’s fifth-largest foreign carrier, Sobie said.

At its peak in 2018, and as recently as July 2023, it ran 13 daily flights connecting Singapore and Indonesia.

Its operations have since been scaled back sharply.

Data from OAG Aviation showed that the airline operated 104 flights from Changi Airport to Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in June 2025. In June 2026, this number is down to 30.

Its monthly seat capacity has also fallen from an average of about 36,000 in 2025 to 5,400 in June 2026. The decline has accelerated since Indonesia AirAsia discontinued non-stop flights between Singapore and Bali in April.

Mayur Patel, the commercial and industry affairs leader for the Asia-Pacific region at aviation data consultancy OAG Aviation, said the move appeared to signal “a near-total exit (from Singapore) rather than a cyclical adjustment”.

By routing passengers through Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia can fill seats on its existing flights between Jakarta and the Malaysian capital, as well as between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, without having to maintain an additional route, he noted.

Checks show ed that AirAsia operates 11 daily flights from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur . It runs six to seven flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta each day.

Patel added that the fuel crisis brought on by the Middle East conflict and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz likely accelerated AirAsia’s decision to suspend the route , since services that were “marginally viable pre-crisis became clearly unviable under cost pressure”.

Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said the Indonesian market has also been challenging for the airline, with Indonesia AirAsia having only about 5 per cent of the domestic market share.

Issues faced by the Indonesia-based carrier are reflective of larger structural problems that AirAsia itself is facing, he noted.



Shukor added that he believes AirAsia’s attempts to diversify into other activities such as ride hailing and a super app during the Covid-19 pandemic may have impacted its core business.

“There are real concerns about whether they have bitten off more than they can chew,” he said.



AirAsia did not respond to a query on whether broader structural issues were involved.

An analysis by aviation data firm Cirium of changes to flight schedules in May showed that 11 of the 20 airlines making the largest cuts were based in Asia. Three are under the AirAsia Group, making cuts of between 10 and 15 percentage points.