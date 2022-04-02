Agent named to certify JB-S'pore rail link is safe to start ops in 2026

A consortium has been appointed to certify that the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is safe to commence passenger operations in end-2026.

It comprises Systra SA, a multinational public transport engineering company based in France, engineering firm Minconsult from Malaysia, and Bureau Veritas Singapore, which offers testing, inspection and certification services.

The consortium will act as the independent verification and validation (IV&V) agent for the project, the Land Transport Authority and Malaysia's Ministry of Transport said in a joint statement yesterday.

"The IV&V agent must ensure that the RTS Link project is carried out in compliance with the stipulated safety requirements and regulations. This includes assessing and certifying that the RTS Link is safe to commence passenger operations in end-2026," they added.

They noted that the companies in the consortium have extensive experience in conducting such compliance work, including in railway projects such as the Sydney Metro North West project and Jakarta LRT Project Phase 1.

The RTS Link is a 4km-long rail shuttle service, with 2.7km in Malaysia and 1.3km in Singapore.

It connects the Singapore terminus at Woodlands North station and the Malaysia terminus at Bukit Chagar station in Johor Baru.

The authorities said it will support a peak capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

The Customs, Immigration and Quarantine facilities will also be co-located at the two stations, and passengers will clear both Singapore and Malaysia immigration once, at the point of departure.

The authorities said the link will improve connectivity between Singapore and Johor Baru and help ease congestion at the Causeway.