Aerospace firms take off with plans to hire more

Several major aerospace firms in Singapore will increase hiring this year, in another sign that the aviation sector is taking flight again after being hit hard by Covid-19.

These companies told The Sunday Times that they have observed a gradual recovery, with more planes taking to the skies. They are confident of the long-term prospects of aviation, a sector which had been on an upward trajectory prior to the pandemic.

The fortunes of the aerospace sector are closely tied to those of the aviation sector. Aerospace firms build planes and provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services to players in the aviation sector, such as airlines.

GE Aviation Engine Services Singapore told ST it is recruiting more than 400 employees.

These fresh hires will comprise technicians and engineers with experience in areas such as digitalisation, automation and robotics, advanced technology research and sustainability.

They add to about 1,700 engineers, technicians and professionals who are already at the firm.

Mr Iain Rodger, managing director of GE Aviation Singapore, said it is upbeat about this year as the industry continues its multi-year recovery from the pandemic. He added that the firm has observed its customers' aircraft returning to service in increasing numbers.

ST Engineering's commercial aerospace business, which has around 3,000 employees, will hire up to 200 more this year. They will take up roles such as aircraft technicians, materials inspectors and data analysts.

Mr Jeffrey Lam, president of commercial aerospace at ST Engineering, said the new personnel will support growth in areas such as freighter conversion.

He added: "Despite the current challenges that the aviation sector is facing, its fundamentals and long-term prospects remain strong. Investing in manpower capacity will enable us to better support our global customers in their recovery as travel activities gradually return."

Other aerospace firms - Airbus, Boeing, Rolls-Royce and Thales - said they will look to beef up their headcount.

Singapore has traditionally been a major player in the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector despite its small size. According to the Economic Development Board, the country accounts for 10 per cent of the global MRO output.

Prior to the pandemic, the aerospace sector had more than 22,000 staff across more than 130 companies. But border closures and a business downturn brought about by Covid-19 triggered retrenchments in 2020 at firms such as Pratt & Whitney.

As countries start to reopen borders and relax travel restrictions, the aviation sector saw a significant improvement last year from the lows registered in 2020. But the numbers achieved were still far off those registered before the pandemic surfaced in 2020.

The International Air Transport Association said last month that global passenger demand last year was still 75.5 per cent below 2019 levels. Asia-Pacific airlines faced the worst turbulence, with full-year international traffic 93.2 per cent lower than that in 2019.

Mr Ubaldo Tripoli, partner at management consulting firm Kearney, said aerospace firms are still under pressure in the short term owing to the expected reduction in new aircraft production.

Spending on aircraft MRO is expected to decrease because fleet renewal programmes of many airlines will be delayed.

Despite this, the aerospace and MRO sectors have long-term growth potential based on solid fundamentals, he noted.

"Some MRO segments are likely to better withstand the effects of the pandemic," Mr Tripoli added.

"For example, cargo is growing, driven by increased consumer e-commerce spending."