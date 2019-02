SINGAPORE - Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier is quadrupling the size of its Singapore service centre, as part of efforts to enhance its position in the Asia-Pacific region.

Located at the Seletar Aerospace Park, the centre, which opened in 2014 and currently spans 9,260 sq m, will grow to 40,000 sq m by 2020, the firm said on Wednesday (Feb 27) when it held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expanded facility.

The expansion will see the centre offer a range of maintenance, refurbishment and modification services, and will also include the introduction of features such as a 3,500 sq m paint facility and an integrated parts depot.

The expanded service centre will be able to support more than 2,000 visits a year, a Bombardier spokesman said.

Based in Montreal, the plane and train manufacturer currently operates in 28 countries worldwide, and posted revenues of US$16.2 billion (S$21.8 billion) last year.

It currently employs 150 people at its service centre in Singapore, with 68,000 workers worldwide.

Bombardier customer experience vice-president and general manager Jean-Christophe Gallagher said the expanded centre will "bring industry-leading aircraft availability, faster turnarounds and greater convenience and peace of mind to Bombardier's growing customer base in Asia".

Mr Jim Carr, Canada's Minister of International Trade Diversification, said: "This important Canadian investment in Singapore is a platform that will create new opportunities for Canadian business in the region, and further diversify Canada's export markets."

Mr Tan Kong Hwee, executive director for capital goods at the Singapore Economic Development Board, said: "Bombardier's expansion in Singapore is testament to our attractiveness as an aerospace hub, and our ability to capture growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We look forward to forging stronger ties with companies like Bombardier, to grow the sector and create more good jobs for Singaporeans," he added.

Singapore's aerospace sector employs more than 20,000 people, and the Republic makes up more than 25 per cent of the Asian maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market, as well as 10 per cent of the global MRO market.

In October last year, Bombardier began work on the expansion of its service centre at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida.

The centre, which is also expected to be completed in 2020, aims to grow its maintenance capabilities in North America.

A Bombardier spokesman said: "These major investments and expansions are the next steps in providing worldwide customers with new, enhanced maintenance and refurbishment options."