Accident between pickup and trailer in Bedok North St 1 blocks off road

SINGAPORE - An accident between a pickup and a trailer in Bedok North Street 1 on Tuesday (March 2) afternoon resulted in the trailer landing on its side.

The trailer had been transporting beams, which slid off the vehicle, blocking traffic along the two-lane road.

The accident happened in front of a construction site and near Block 419 Bedok North Street 1.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times it was alerted to the accident involving the pickup and the trailer at about 12.05pm along Bedok North Street 1 towards Bedok North Ave 3.

The spokesman said the trailer driver, a 27-year-old man, was conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST it received a call for help at about 12.05pm and sent a man to Changi General Hospital.

When ST arrived at the scene at around 2.30pm, the trailer was still lying on its side. A crane arrived at about 3pm.

A resident, who only wanted to be known as Ms K., 34, said she was cooking when she heard what sounded like a bomb going off before noon.

She saw dust swirling about and construction workers along the street stopping work to run to the trailer.

Another resident, Ms Shazwani Shazali, 26, who lives at Block 419, said she heard the sound of heavy metal sliding and a loud thud afterwards.

She said: "The construction work has been going on for a while and it's always been very noisy, so I didn't find out what happened."