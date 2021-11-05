A measured increase, but how can system best stretch the fare dollar?

Public transport fare increases are never popular, even in the best of times. But when the country is in the throes of a pandemic which is affecting all but the wealthiest, a hike in bus and train fares becomes doubly prickly.

The concession is that the Public Transport Council (PTC) has continued to display restraint by tweaking the fare formula to blunt the blow of this year's adjustment, which would have been quite severe otherwise.

Notably, if the network capacity factor (NCF) - which gauges ridership growth vis-a-vis growth in public transport capacity - had been applied fully, it would have resulted in a 60-cent spike in fares, an increase of 51.5 per cent.

But the council decided that the NCF should be pared down vastly because the Covid-19 pandemic is an extraordinary event that has decimated bus and train ridership.

The council's calibrated approach has resulted in a fare increase of 2.2 per cent that will take effect from Dec 26.

The adjustment was derived by adding last year's deferred 4.4 per cent rise to the 2.2 per cent decrease from the fare formula for this year.

This translates to adult card fares rising by up to four cents per journey - relatively modest compared with the nine-cent increase approved in 2019, before the pandemic.

Lower-income families, which tend to be the ones badly affected by the pandemic, will receive handouts in the form of $30 public transport vouchers, as before. This year, 600,000 vouchers will be given out - the largest amount to date.

The question is, could the fare increase have been deferred for another year? Perhaps.

But, in the face of rising cost pressures on both public transport operators and the Government (which subsidises public transport), it is not entirely improper that commuters shoulder part of the cost.

Last year, the Land Transport Authority's operating deficit widened by 19 per cent to $2.904 billion. After government grants amounting to $2.888 billion - a 25 per cent increase from 2019 - the net deficit narrowed to $16 million.

Fare increases also have a bearing on the tens of thousands of public transport workers here who depend on the financial viability of the companies they work for to continue earning decent wages.

In this respect, the Government must ensure that these workers - especially those in key roles operating and maintaining the vehicles and systems - get a fair shake of the financial gains which come with the fare increase.

This is even more pertinent now, since millions in tax dollars are spent each month to mitigate the impact the pandemic is having on the industry.

For one thing, what measures are there in place to ensure a public transport operator retains a reasonable share of earnings to reinvest in its people and systems, rather than pay those in dividends to shareholders or bonuses to senior staff?

In the past year, we have witnessed public subsidies and reliefs contributing to exceptionally wide profit margins in at least one major operator - SBS Transit. The firm would have posted a loss if not for the handouts, and yet it set aside 25 per cent of its profits as dividends to shareholders. Normally, no company reporting a loss would even declare a dividend.

Another operator - SMRT - used to declare half its profits as dividends when it was listed.

A fare review would thus be more complete if there were safeguards to ensure additional revenue from increased fares went to the most deserving - public transport workers.

Separately, a review of the fare adjustment formula itself will soon be under way. Hopefully, the PTC will reassess the suitability of the NCF. While some have argued that the NCF is a proxy for service quality, it is a poor proxy at best.

Capacity is most crucial during peak periods. Should there be a disruption during this period, which leads to a drop in capacity, an operator can always offset that by ramping up service during off-peak periods. If so, it will benefit far fewer commuters than if capacity had been reliable during peak.

Also, for NCF to show a negative number - and therefore suppress fare rises - buses and trains will ironically have to become more crowded once more. This clearly does not translate to better service, even when there is no pandemic.

So, why not replace NCF with a component which measures service quality more directly? This is feasible because there is a wealth of data available through card-based fares. With the data, one could for instance, measure journey time - a crucial component of service quality.

While public transport has improved from 10 years ago after a painful and costly rail rejuvenation and bus expansion exercise, a service quality component in the fare formula is one way of ensuring standards do not slide.

Beyond the PTC's purview, it would not hurt for the authorities to see if there are ways to extract more value from the way buses and trains are operated and financed.

While there is no running away from public subsidies and fare revisions, how much of a social role should operators take on?

What is the acceptable margin for companies in this sector? And is the market big enough to sustain four bus operators and two rail operators? How are the operators performing in relation to one another?

Answers to such questions will not negate the need for taxes and fare increases, but they might go some way in ensuring commuters are getting bang for their buck.