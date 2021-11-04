A measured increase, but how can system best stretch the fare dollar?

SINGAPORE - Public transport fare increases are never popular, even in the best of times. But when the country is in the throes of a pandemic which is affecting all but the wealthiest, a hike in bus and train fares becomes doubly prickly.

The concession is that the Public Transport Council (PTC) has continued to display restraint by tweaking the fare formula to blunt the blow of this year's adjustment, which would have been quite severe otherwise.