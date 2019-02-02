9 in Sengkang caught as new PMD rules kick in

Nine cyclists and riders of personal mobility devices (PMD) were taken to task for offences yesterday during a morning enforcement operation conducted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Traffic Police on Sengkang East Way.

They were stopped for infringements such as having PMDs that did not satisfy LTA regulations.

These say that devices must meet certain specifications, like having a top speed of no more than 25kmh and a maximum weight of 20kg.

Four devices - including one that was nearly 8kg over the LTA weight limit - were impounded during the operation in Sengkang, the LTA said in a Facebook post.

The authority conducted a slew of operations yesterday, which was when new regulations also came into effect.

These lower the speed limit for bicycles and PMDs on footpaths to 10kmh - down from 15kmh previously - and make it mandatory for anyone cycling on the road to use a helmet.

25,397 Number of e-scooters registered with the Land Transport Authority. 13,000 Number of e-bikes registered.

The Active Mobility Act, governing the use of bicycles, e-bikes and PMDs on footpaths, shared cycling paths and roads, came into effect in May last year.

The LTA noted that between that month and December, there were 2,553 offences committed under the Act.

"We have been conducting regular enforcement operations, and will continue to do so against errant active mobility users, to keep our paths safe for all users," said LTA.

Giving an update on the registration of e-scooters, which began on Jan 2, the authority said 25,397 devices had been registered as of Thursday.

In March last year, the Government accepted the Active Mobility Advisory Panel's proposal to make e-scooter registration mandatory as part of efforts to clamp down on reckless riding.

This followed the requirement for e-bikes to be registered, which has seen more than 13,000 of the two-wheelers registered so far.

Those who register their devices by the end of June this yearhave 14 days to attach both a number plate as well as an LTA-issued registration mark, or face a fine of up to $1,000, or up to three months in jail, or both.

From July, those found riding unregistered e-scooters on public paths face fines of up to $2,000 or up to three months' jail, or both, for a first offence.

"E-scooter owners who have not yet registered their devices can do so via LTA's website or at any SingPost Post Office by March 31, 2019 to enjoy a waiver of the $20 registration fee," said the LTA.