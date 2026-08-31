731 Hyundai Avante Hybrid sedans recalled in Singapore due to risk of fire

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SINGAPORE – A total of 731 Hyundai Avante Hybrid cars in Singapore are being recalled because of a fire risk linked to an overheating transistor in the vehicle’s power control unit.

The affected batch represents nearly 80 per cent of the 917 Avante Hybrid cars registered in Singapore between 2024 and July 2026. The cars were manufactured between Oct 22, 2024, and Jan 7, 2026.

When overheating occurs, the car will fail to start or enter a reduced-power “limp” mode, with a warning light on the driver’s instrument cluster.

In some cases, the issue can result in “localised thermal damage”, according to a notice on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) vehicle recall webpage. This refers to the components melting or catching fire.

A spokesperson for Komoco Motors, the distributor of the South Korean car brand, said LTA approved the recall on Aug 27 and that recall letters to inform affected owners are being prepared.

The exercise is part of a wider recall that includes more than 54,000 cars in the United States.

According to a report published by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, investigations into the issue started in December 2024. As at May 2026, Hyundai has recorded four incidents in the US linked to the fault – including one fire.

No crashes or injuries have been reported so far. The US regulator said the issue will be fixed via a software update, which will improve the car’s cooling capabilities when the car is running.