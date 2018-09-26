7 East-West Line stations to close earlier on Fridays, Saturdays in October: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Seven MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL) will close earlier at around 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays next month, SMRT said on Wednesday (Sept 26).

The affected stations from Tiong Bahru to Clementi, will be closed for ongoing maintenance, enhancements and asset renewal works, the train operator said.

Shuttle bus services will be available for commuters during the early closures, and will ply between Jurong East and Outram Park MRT stations.

The early closure will give engineers from the Land Transport Authority, SMRT and project contractors more engineering hours to renew and upgrade the power supply system on the EWL, SMRT said.

Works to install noise barriers along the railway tracks will also commence from October.

The renewal of the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) is targeted for completion by early 2020.

Commuters have been advised to cater for additional travelling time when travelling between stations using the shuttle bus service.

Related Story Renewal of MRT power system may need cuts to service hours

As the timing of the last trains departing each station on affected days will vary, commuters have also been advised to check for station-specific timings on SMRT Trains' website and social media platforms when planning their journeys on early closure dates.