595 PMD offences detected in July, 90 involved unregistered e-scooters

SINGAPORE - Close to 600 offences by personal mobility device (PMD) users were detected by Land Transport Authority officers in July.

The authority said that 90 out of 595 offences involved unregistered e-scooters.

Under new rules that took effect in July, it is illegal for PMD users to ride, cause or allow another person to ride an unregistered e-scooter on public paths.

During islandwide enforcement operations against errant users, a total of 222 devices were impounded, according to a Facebook post by LTA on Friday (Aug 2).

LTA officers also conducted checks on 10 PMD retailers and impounded 11 non-compliant devices that were being displayed or sold. Some of these devices exceeded the maximum weight limit of 20kg for a PMD, while others were non-UL2272 certified, said LTA.

The UL2272 standard is a set of safety requirements covering the electrical drive train system of PMDs, including the battery system.

The authority has been ramping up its efforts to identify and detect errant riders and non-compliant devices.

From Wednesday, mobile closed-circuit television cameras have been set up at hot spots to detect speeding PMD users as part of an 18-month trial, in collaboration with the Government Technology Agency.

LTA had said that examples of locations where the cameras will be installed include Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang and Woodlands.

Members of the public can also submit photos or videos of errant PMD users through LTA's MyTransport.SG app, which has about 700,000 users currently.

Under LTA's compulsory registration regime for PMDs and power-assisted bicycles, each registered PMD must display a distinct label of its registration number.

More than 85,000 e-scooters are now registered with LTA.

On July 16, a 40-year-old man was fined $600 for riding an e-scooter that was 6cm wider than the prescribed 70cm limit on a public path.

He was the first person in Singapore to be convicted in court over his use of a non-compliant PMD.