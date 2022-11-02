5 operators selected for at least 12,000 new charging points, over 10% of new car registrations in 2022 are EVs: Iswaran

SINGAPORE - Electric vehicles (EVs) made up more than 10 per cent of all new car registrations so far in 2022.

The monthly EV registration adoption rate in September hit a new high of 19 per cent, nearly triple the monthly adoption rate seen in 2021.

To anticipate and support the growing needs of EVs, the Government has awarded a tender, issued in April 2022, for the deployment of at least 12,000 EV charging points in nearly 2,000 housing board carparks.

These updates were given by Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Wednesday at the opening of the Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The tender drew interest from 11 charging operators. The five successful tenderers selected are Charge+, ComfortDelGro Engineering, SP Mobility, Shell Eastern Petroleum and Strides Automotive Services.

The charging points will be located in HDB carparks in the North, North-East, East, West and Central regions of Singapore. Work to put in these new chargers is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that a number of factors were considered in the evaluation of the bids, including proposed business models and ability to offer competitive charging prices.

The LTA also said that tenderers were additionally assessed on their ability to optimise available electrical capacity to power their EV charging points.

This will help maximise coverage of the national EV charging network in carparks with limited electrical power capacity.

Mr Iswaran said that the successful tenderers will need to deploy and operate at least three EV charging points at each HDB carpark by the end of 2025.

After that, the tenderers will be able to put in and operate up to 12 EV charging points per carpark as demand increases in the future.

EV adoption as private cars is on the rise. It was reported earlier that EVs represented 8.4 per cent of all new car registrations in the first five months of 2022.

The large-scale tender follows an earlier one that was awarded in September 2021. This consisted of more than 600 charging points in public carparks. To date, 60 per cent of the designated sites are said to have started operation.

As part of efforts to make the transport system greener, the Government is also beefing up the public transport system, which Mr Iswaran described as “the most environmentally sustainable mode of mass transport”.