5 operators picked to run at least 12,000 charging points in HDB carparks from 2025

SINGAPORE - Five operators have been picked to deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging points in nearly 2,000 Housing Board carparks islandwide, in a move to encourage greater EV adoption by growing the charging network.

By end-2025, these companies have to operate no less than three charging points in each HDB carpark that they are responsible for, which will add at least 12,000 EV charging points to the national EV charging network.

Giving this update on Wednesday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said the growing network “will address any range anxieties” – where EV drivers worry their car will run out of power before reaching a charging station.

Mr Iswaran said electrification will contribute significantly to lowering land transport carbon emissions, which currently account for about 15 per cent of Singapore’s domestic emissions. The country’s aim is for all vehicles to be cleaner-energy vehicles by 2040.

The large-scale tender follows an earlier one to install more than 600 charging points in public carparks, which was awarded in September 2021.

To date, 60 per cent of the designated sites have started operation, Mr Iswaran said in a speech at the Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

EV adoption here is growing, he said, noting that electric car registrations in 2022 account for more than 10 per cent of all new car registrations – almost triple the adoption rate in 2021.

In September, the monthly adoption rate hit a new high of about 19 per cent, he added.

The five operators selected to deploy the charging points are Charge+, ComfortDelGro Engineering, SP Mobility, Shell Eastern Petroleum and Strides Automotive Services, which is a subsidiary of public transport operator SMRT.

There were 11 bidders for the 10-year contracts.

Work to install the chargers is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.

After 2025, the operators will be able to operate up to 12 EV charging points per carpark, as demand grows. There is flexibility to scale up deployment even further in future, Mr Iswaran said.