4 ways to travel safely with no quarantine: Ong Ye Kung

Covid-19 testing, vaccination and "bubbles" between both people and countries are some ways to ensure safe travel without the need for quarantine, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday.

This would serve more than just tourism and holidays for a country like Singapore, he said, adding that it was imperative to keep the Republic connected with the world.

"People's economic investments here, people bringing solutions here and we distributing these solutions and products to the rest of the world - it's our means of survival," said Mr Ong.

He was speaking at the 50th St Gallen Symposium, live-streamed from the UBS University campus in Singapore, in a plenary session that included Swiss Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter, Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton, and German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen.

Mr Ong related the "stark" feedback at an international chamber's dialogue he had attended, with international investors here expressing unhappiness over being unable to join their families at Christmas and Easter because of the Republic's 14-to 21-day quarantine requirements upon their return.

The investors had said: "And I'm meeting people through Zoom… I'm starting to question why I need to be here."

Mr Ong had four suggestions to overcome this "serious issue" while mitigating travel risks.

First, testing individuals for Covid-19 before they infect others.

Second, "bubble-wrapping" travellers to prevent them from moving around freely - for their safety.

Mr Ong said the Connect@Changi building, opened in February to host in-person meetings between short-term business travellers, could facilitate these meetings without prior quarantine.

"You can come into Singapore... you can have your meetings, you can sign documents, you meet people through Perspex glass - different airflow. When you finish your business, you can go back," he said.

On his third point, vaccination, he said: "We all know the effect. It has been successful; some of the vaccines have been proven (to) lower your chance of being infected, and also reduce the severity (of Covid-19)... and your chance of transmitting it to other people."

His final suggestion, which he described as most important and difficult to do, was opening up air travel with other Covid-19-safe places.

He pointed to a quarantine-free Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, scheduled to start on May 26 after being deferred last year following an outbreak in Hong Kong. "If we can establish that air connectivity between us, I think it is a major step forward and a very viable model for the rest of the world."

The authorities in Singapore are monitoring the situation, given a spike in local cases and tightened restrictions from today to May 30.

Mr Ong stressed that a key challenge facing all countries was the balance between connecting and protecting oneself.

"The fulcrum of that balance is different for each country. If you're a big, continent-sized country, you can pretty much close your borders because you have resources, you have enough manpower, you have enough industry, you can feed yourself," he said.

"Singapore's fulcrum is all the way on the other side. From day one, in fact, in our 700 years of history as an island... we have always depended on being connected with the world in order to survive, and do well, and prosper as an entity.

"So when this crisis struck, it struck at the heart of Singapore's survival and future prosperity, and our whole purpose of existence."