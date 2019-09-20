27 more overhead bridges to be installed with lifts: LTA

In a few years' time, pedestrians will be spared the climb at some overhead bridges in areas such as Toa Payoh and Bendemeer.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday called for a tender to build lifts at 27 more overhead bridges.

These will be progressively installed from 2022, and are in addition to the lifts that LTA had previously committed to building.

Three of the overhead bridges are at Block 195 Jalan Toa Payoh, in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh near Pei Chun Public School, and in Bendemeer Road near Bendemeer Primary.

In a Facebook post, LTA said the additional lifts will help commuters such as the elderly and people with special needs get to their destinations more conveniently and comfortably.

"These lifts are typically built near healthcare institutions, schools or public transport facilities... to ensure our public transport system continues to be accessible to everyone," LTA added.

The plan, when completed, will bring the total number of overhead bridges with lifts to 103.

Since 2013, 47 pedestrian overhead bridges have been installed with lifts.

Under the Land Transport Master Plan 2040, 29 more pedestrian overhead bridges, including those near hospitals and polyclinics, will be installed with lifts by 2022.

LTA had said these lifts will help make journeys to public housing estates and public-sector infrastructure barrier-free.

In a written parliamentary reply last year, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said installing a pair of lifts at an overhead bridge can cost up to $4 million, and about $40,000 a year to maintain.