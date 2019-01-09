24 people injured in collision between lorry and 2 buses on Jurong Island Highway

SINGAPORE - Twenty-four people were injured in an accident involving two buses and a lorry along Jurong Island Highway on Wednesday morning (Jan 9).

The lorry driver, a 67-year-old male, was arrested in relation to the case, the police said.

The authorities were alerted to the accident at 7.37am on Wednesday.

Twenty-three of the injured people were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) and the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

One of the victims was trapped in the front passenger seat of the lorry and had to be rescued using hydraulic rescue tools, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

One victim suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.

The Straits Times understands that the lorry was driving behind one of the buses on the leftmost lane of Jurong Island Highway when the accident occurred.

The other bus involved in the accident, which was carrying four passengers, was travelling in the lane on the right of the two vehicles.

The lorry driver alleged that the bus driving ahead of him had braked suddenly, leading him to swerve right to avoid a collision.

However, he ended up hitting the rear of the bus travelling ahead of him, and side-swiped the bus travelling on the right lane.