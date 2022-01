There has been increased interest in owning electric vehicles (EVs) from a wide range of customers here, but motor traders say 2025 may be the year when the adoption of battery-powered cars really shifts into high gear.

One distributor estimates that sales of its EVs could even reach parity with those of its internal combustion engine (ICE) cars within the next three years - a prediction on the high end, but one that would be in line with the Government's sustainability goals.