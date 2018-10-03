2 hurt after school bus hit by SBS Transit bus

A man and a boy had to be taken to hospital after an SBS Transit bus crashed into a school bus in Bedok early yesterday morning.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bedok Road and Bedok Place at 6.01am.

In a video posted on Facebook, the front of the SBS bus is seen to be badly damaged, with the windscreen completely shattered and the left side of the bus badly crushed. The bus service is shown to be number 55.

The school bus is positioned perpendicular to the road and half of the vehicle is mounted on the kerb, with what appears to be a street sign bent, possibly from the impact of the accident.

The Straits Times understands that the school bus was stationary when the SBS bus crashed into it.

A male school bus driver, 36, and a boy, 10, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital respectively, the police said. ST understands both suffered minor injuries.



SBS said the child received outpatient treatment and "we are already in touch with his parents to render assistance as best we can". SBS is also trying to contact the school bus driver. Police investigations are ongoing.