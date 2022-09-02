2 dead, 8 hurt after car crashes into Tower Transit bus in Woodlands

The driver of a car and a bus passenger were killed after the car crashed into a Tower Transit bus in Woodlands on Thursday morning.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, died at the scene, while the bus passenger, a 53-year-old woman, died in hospital, the police said.

Residents said they heard a loud crash at about 6am, followed by screams.

Ambulances and medics arrived shortly after to render first aid.

Seven other bus passengers and the 37-year-old bus driver were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the car was driving straight ahead when it collided with the bus, which was turning right at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4.

The car, a yellow Honda Civic, crashed head first into the middle of the bus, and the impact crushed the front of the car.

A 14-year-old student, who declined to be named, was getting ready for school in the morning when she witnessed the collision from her kitchen window.

"I saw everything happen in front of my eyes. I'm quite traumatised," she said.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the bus passenger who died was an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority employee who was on her way to work.

Her 22-year-old daughter told Zaobao that she received the news that her mother had died at about 8.30am, and that she did not get to see her for the last time.

Bus operator Tower Transit said there were eight passengers on board service 858 when the accident happened.

The bus operator said it will assist the family of the passenger who died, as well as check on the condition of the people in hospital and help them with medical claims.

"Tower Transit Singapore sends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We would also like to thank the members of the public who rendered immediate assistance to our passengers and bus captain," the operator said.

"Our bus captain is in a stable condition and will be relieved of all duties while a police investigation is being conducted," it added.

When The Straits Times visited the site of the accident on Thursday afternoon, the vehicles involved had been removed.

Vehicles make discretionary right turns from Avenue 4 to Avenue 9.

No red-amber-green turning signals are installed at that junction.

Residents interviewed said they were concerned about traffic safety, given the latest incident.

Housewife Sharifah Faridah, 59, who has been living in Woodlands for 25 years, said: "I'm concerned about this junction because it's very busy, and there are a lot of people and big vehicles."