1st batch of greener fuel for SIA, Scoot flights loaded into airport system

The first batch of blended sustainable aviation fuel to be used on all Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights departing from Changi Airport was loaded into the airport's fuel system yesterday.

This is part of a one-year pilot scheme announced last year by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), SIA and GenZero, a Temasek-owned investment platform.

In a joint statement, they said that besides the process of blending, certification and delivery of sustainable aviation fuel to Changi Airport, the scheme will provide insight into the end-to-end cost components and potential pricing structures to recover cost, and support future policy consideration for the deployment of such fuels.

Under the scheme, 1,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel will be supplied by Neste, an oil refining firm with manufacturing set-ups in Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore. Neste's product is made from used cooking oil and waste animal fats. This is blended with refined jet fuel at ExxonMobil's Singapore facility before being transported to Changi Airport. Using the blended fuel over the one-year scheme is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 2,500 tonnes.

SIA's senior vice-president for corporate planning, Ms Lee Wen Fen, said the inaugural delivery of the sustainable fuel is a milestone in SIA's decarbonisation journey.

According to the International Air Transport Association, commercial aviation is responsible for 2 per cent to 3 per cent of global carbon emissions.

Last year, SIA committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It said then that its airlines will achieve this target with measures including investing in new-generation planes, adopting sustainable fuels and sourcing high-quality carbon offsets.

However, sustainable aviation fuels are said to cost much more than conventional jet fuels.

As part of the pilot scheme, CAAS, Temasek and SIA have also started selling 1,000 units of sustainable aviation fuel credits as a way to lower costs. Each credit represents 2.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, bringing the total to 2,500 tonnes.

Corporate and individual travellers and freight forwarders will be able to purchase credits to offset their own carbon footprint while contributing to the development of the sustainable aviation fuel industry. From the last quarter of this year, SIA customers will be able to buy a mix of such fuel and carbon credits as part of the airline's voluntary carbon offset programme.