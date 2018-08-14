18 retailers caught for breaching rules on PMDs and powered bicycles

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority seized 18 personal mobility devices (PMDs) and two power-assisted bicycles during an "island-wide sting operation" between July 17 and Aug 2.

These were taken from 18 retailers in an enforcement blitz against errant businesses which sell vehicles that do not comply with rules.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 14), the LTA said five retailers were found either displaying or advertising non-compliant devices - an offence which attracts a fine of up to $1,000, jail time of up to three months, or both.

"It is also an offence for a retailer to sell non-compliant devices or modify any device belonging to a customer to a non-compliant state for use on public paths or roads," an LTA spokesman said, adding that first-time offenders can be fined up to $5,000, face imprisonment of up to three months, or both.

The LTA said five retailers were also caught for failing to display its prescribed warning notice. Retailers of such devices are required to display warning notices on their premises stating, among other things, the technical criteria for different devices and where they are allowed to be used.