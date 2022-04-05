176k clear land checkpoints on first 3 days after borders fully reopen

Between last Friday and Sunday evening, 56,000 people arrived here from Malaysia and more than 120,000 entered Malaysia from Singapore through land checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

These were the first three days since land borders between the two countries fully reopened, allowing in private vehicles in addition to bus services.

It is expected that more people will travel over land in the coming days as many are holding out to see how procedures are handled on the ground and to hear about the experience from those who made the trip.

Mr Ivan Rajoo, 48, drove into Johor Baru on Sunday with his wife and two teenage children. His experience was relatively smooth.

"The Customs officer on the Malaysian side asked to see that we had filled in the traveller declaration form on the MySejahtera app, otherwise it was just like how it was when I used to drive into Malaysia regularly," the retail manager said.

The Malaysian authorities require travellers entering the country to complete the declaration form on the MySejahtera app.

Mr Rajoo's family, however, forgot to fill in the SG Arrival Card (SGAC) with the electronic health declaration prior to re-entering Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

This is the electronic version of the paper disembarkation/embarkation card, commonly known as the white card. It is available through the official mobile phone app.

Mr Rajoo said they were directed into a separate room to fill in the SGAC before being allowed to continue their journey.

"The process was actually quite easy. The officer helped us with the mobile app download. We were done in 30 minutes or so," he said.

"Now that I know the procedures, I am already planning a trip to Kuala Lumpur with the family."

Mr Richard Lee, 56, used to go to Malaysia during the Qing Ming Festival to visit his grandfather's tomb. The handyman is postponing trip plans, even with the land borders reopening, because his passport has expired. He will be submitting his renewal application this week.

The ICA said on its website yesterday that it will take at least a month for passport applications to be processed. This was due to the increasing demand for travel.

Malaysia is waiving the road charge payable by non-Malaysian registered vehicles on entry to the country until Thursday. Toll charges, which are paid with Touch 'n Go cards, have also been temporarily suspended during this period to enable travellers to get new stored value cards or replenish values.