14.5km of cycling paths completed in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Toa Payoh

Residents of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh can now use 14.5km of newly completed cycling paths in their estates.

Some 7km of the paths are located in Ang Mo Kio, nearly 4km in Bishan, and about 3.5km in Toa Payoh.

These cycling paths are the latest addition under the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Islandwide Cycling Network programme, which aims to expand Singapore's cycling paths to around 1,300km by 2030, LTA said on Saturday.

At least 25km of additional cycling paths and park connectors are slated to be added across the three estates by 2026.

When fully completed, the cycling network in Ang Mo Kio will span some 27km and provide residents with better first-and last-mile connectivity to Mayflower and Lentor MRT stations, LTA said.

Ang Mo Kio residents will also be better connected to Bishan with the new cycling paths offering improved accessibility to Bishan MRT station and the existing Kallang Park Connector, which leads towards the Kallang Riverside Park.

A remaining 3.7km of cycling paths, out of a total of 7.7km planned for Bishan town, are expected to be completed in 2023.

Toa Payoh residents can look forward to greater connectivity between the town's two MRT stations - Toa Payoh and Braddell stations - when the remaining 5.5km are completed in 2023.

On Saturday, the newly completed cycling paths were launched by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Ng said: "This completion brings us one step closer to build cycle-friendly towns, not only for the residents but for all of Singapore.

"With these developments, all of us can do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and, at the same time, improve our own health through walking and cycling as a way of life."

Dr Ng launched the new path by flagging off a ride by cycling interest groups from the three estates.