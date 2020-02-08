144 cases of e-scooters on footpaths in January

There were 144 cases of e-scooters being ridden on footpaths in the first month after strict enforcement of a footpath ban kicked in, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday.

This accounted for almost a quarter of all the 632 active mobility offences detected last month, it added.

Active mobility devices refer to modes of transport such as bicycles, electric bicycles and hoverboards. Examples of offences include speeding on paths or riding a non-compliant device.

The LTA had announced the e-scooter footpath ban in November last year.

But strict enforcement started only this year, and those found guilty of flouting the rule face a maximum fine of $2,000 and/or up to three months' jail.

The authority said it had carried out enforcement efforts in many areas islandwide in the past month, including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Panjang, Commonwealth, Marine Parade and Woodlands.

It said 119 non-compliant personal mobility devices were impounded in the operations.

In addition, LTA also took action against errant electric bicycle users. These riders had committed offences such as riding on footpaths or fitting throttles onto their e-bikes, it said.

The number of e-bikes in Singapore is expected to increase in the coming months, with about 2,600 food delivery riders opting to use an e-scooter trade-in grant to switch to electric bicycles.

Like e-scooters, e-bikes cannot be used on footpaths, but are allowed on roads.

Starting from April, all other motorised personal mobility devices, such as hoverboards and electric unicycles, will also be banned from footpaths.