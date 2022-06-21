14 public bus services affected by National Day Parade rehearsal on June 25

SINGAPORE - Fourteen bus services will be affected this Saturday (June 25) due to road closures for a National Day Parade rehearsal.

They are SMRT bus service numbers 75, 960 and 960E; SBS Transit bus service numbers 56, 70M, 111, 133, 162M, 195 and 502; and Tower Transit bus service numbers 77, 97, 106 and 857.

SMRT said in a statement on Tuesday that its bus services would not stop at two bus stops in Raffles Avenue.

Both SBS Transit and Tower Transit said on their websites that their respective bus services would skip 11 bus stops in Raffles Avenue, Bayfront Avenue, Central Boulevard and Marina Boulevard.

All three operators said their bus services would be affected from 7.30am to10.30pm on Saturday.

This year's National Day Parade will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform and will be open to the public, the first time in two years.

