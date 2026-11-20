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One of the deregistered vehicles seized in the crackdown.

SINGAPORE – Nearly 130 deregistered vehicles were impounded for investigations during a nine-day blitz that is part of efforts to step up enforcement against motorists who possess such vehicles illegally.

During the crackdown, which ran from Nov 11 to Nov 19, the authorities nabbed 126 deregistered vehicles, said the Land Transport Authority in a statement on Nov 20.

The crackdown comes on the heels of investigations carried out from January to October, in which 440 such vehicles were impounded.

That number is nearly four times the annual average of 120 vehicles detected over the last three years.

LTA said more deregistered vehicles were nabbed in 2026, which can be “attributed to both a growing prevalence of such offences and enhanced identification and enforcement efforts” .

Efforts to crack down on deregistered vehicles will continue and LTA will continue working with the police. The authorities will also use technology like roadside cameras and the satellite-based Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system or ERP 2, to shore up enforcement.

Penalties for those who continue to keep and use deregistered vehicles have been tightened since Feb 27.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to two years, or both, up from a maximum fine of $2,000, and up to three months’ jail.

Repeat offenders can get double the penalties given to first-time offenders.

Deregistered vehicles are a serious safety risk to road users because they lack valid insurance coverage and may not be roadworthy.

Although more than 99 per cent of deregistered vehicles are disposed of properly, about 1,900 were not properly disposed of over the past five years and could still be in circulation, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said in Parliament on Oct 7.

Some were linked to serious crimes such as drug trafficking, and the number of deregistered vehicles detected on the roads rose from 75 in 2024 to 245 in 2025.

Stricter rules were put in place, with the aim of making sure any newly deregistered vehicle is properly disposed of.

A new Authorised Exporter Scheme is expected to be drawn up in the fourth quarter of 2027 will also help tackle the problem.

Under the scheme, vehicles meant for exporting must be handed to an LTA-authorised exporter, instead of owners arranging their export themselves or through motor dealers or freight services.

The vehicles must be handed over within 14 days of deregistration, instead of the one month currently.

Authorised exporters will also be required to follow clear rules on how the vehicles are stored and processed.

Deregistered vehicles were involved in several incidents in recent months. On Oct 29, a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife, both 24, died in an accident involving what is believed to be a deregistered vehicle. The couple’s six-year-old son is being cared for by family members.

The driver, who fled the scene, was handed nine charges, including for using a deregistered vehicle and using a false licence plate.

On Nov 19, two men were charged for keeping deregistered vehicles and making false declarations to the authorities.

On Nov 20, Mohd Amin Ungku Ismail, 63, was charged in court for allegedly using a deregistered vehicle with a false licence plate, as well as not having a valid vehicle licence and using a vehicle without a valid insurance policy on 49 occasions between 2024 and 2025.

LTA said vehicle owners need to ensure their vehicles are properly disposed. If the vehicle is being traded in, then the transfer of ownership should be done before deregistration.

If someone decides to remain the last registered owner while handing their vehicles to dealers for export, then they are responsible for ensuring the vehicles are properly disposed of. They must also obtain the relevant documents and submit them to LTA.

LTA said if a deregistered vehicle is found to be misused, or if disposal documents are falsified, then it will investigate all parties, including the last registered owner and the exporter.

Members of the public can also make reports on the OneMotoring website or the OneService app if they suspect that a deregistered vehicle is being kept or used.