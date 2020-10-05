12 new patients, with six imported, two in community

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at yesterday afternoon, including two community cases and six imported cases.

Ten of the cases are asymptomatic and detected from proactive screening, while two had symptoms.

The latest increase takes Singapore's total number of cases to 57,812.

One of the community cases is a work pass holder, while the other is a work permit holder.

One of them was detected under the Ministry of Health's (MOH) enhanced community testing of all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

The other community case was detected as a result of the routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside of dormitories. He is asymptomatic, said MOH.

Contact tracing is under way. All identified close contacts have been isolated and quarantined, and will be tested for the Covid-19 virus.

On the imported cases, MOH said all of them were already in quarantine before they tested positive.

Two of them are Singapore permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on Sept 22 and 23.

Three other cases are work pass or work permit holders currently employed in Singapore. The three arrived from the Netherlands on Sept 22, the Philippines on Sept 22 and Indonesia on Oct 1.

Update on cases

New cases: 12 Imported: 6 (2 permanent residents, 1 work pass holder, 2 work permit holders, 1 dependant's pass holder) In community: 2 (1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 4 Active cases: 210 In hospitals: 43 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 167 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,560 Discharged yesterday: 13 TOTAL CASES: 57,812

The last imported case is a dependant's pass holder who flew in from Japan on Sept 22.

The remaining four cases yesterday are made up of workers residing in dormitories.

All of them were detected through surveillance testing, such as the bi-weekly routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from an average of fewer than one case per day in the week before to an average of two cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from an average of fewer than one case per day in the week before to an average of one case in the past two weeks.

With 13 cases discharged yesterday, 57,560 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 167 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 35 million people. More than one million people have died.