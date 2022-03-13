Transport and logistics sectors feel the heat as oil prices spike

As pump prices rise, service providers in the transport and logistics sectors are feeling the heat.

Bus operators, delivery companies and cabbies The Sunday Times spoke to said they are now at their wits' end. About 30 per cent of their costs are transport-related, and now, with the surge in fuel prices precipitated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they are among the first to be put through the wringer.

Some have resorted to cutting costs - such as salaries and by halting part of their operations. Others are assessing how much of the extra costs they need to pass on to customers.

"There is no point in asking if we are suffering - of course we are," said Mr Edmund Koh, owner of Koh Bus Transport Service. "I have had to cancel bus trips because why should I run trips that cost me as much as I make? The drivers draw the same salary, the customers don't want to pay more."

The company has 11 buses, and its fuel costs have risen by $1,500 a month per vehicle - enough to hire one extra driver. It now spends double what it did previously on fuel.

For companies that ply the roads every day, this is but the latest in a string of woes that have befallen them in recent years.

First came Covid-19. Then, as economies elsewhere recovered, demand for fuel outstripped supply and fuel prices have been on the up since last year.

Last Thursday, all petrol prices, even the 92-octane fuel which can be used by the majority of cars here, were $3 or more a litre - unheard of in recent years.

Mr Philip Peh, president of Singapore School and Private Hire Bus Owners' Association and owner of Tong Tar Transport Service, said "everyone in all industries has been bleeding money".

"The sense is that if we are lucky enough, we can break even, but sometimes we can't and end up in the red. My company and other bus companies are all looking at how we can manage the situation."

He said bus companies will most likely have to ask customers to pay "a bit more" by raising fees, until oil prices stabilise. "We cannot hold for much longer at these costs."

The plight is similar for those in logistics. Mr Amurdalingam Durairajoo, managing director of The National Forwarder, which transfers goods that enter the country by air to ships or warehouses here, said the logistics industry is being squeezed at both ends - by airlines on the one hand, and customers on the other.

Many airlines will soon be implementing fuel surcharges, he said. While some of these costs can be passed on to consumers, others like local transport costs cannot.

Many freight forwarders are bound by contracts with their customers and already absorb forklifting fees, which are also rising as the equipment uses petrol and diesel.

Storage fees are also on the up, spurred on by disrupted global processes due to Covid-19 and rising demand for goods everywhere.

"We don't profiteer from rising fuel prices and will be very transparent. We don't know if we will pass on the higher costs yet, but we will have to re-plan everything," Mr Amurdalingam said.

"Obviously, we cannot just drive our trucks out whenever we need them, and will have to optimise routes. There needs to be multiple pick-ups and drop-offs to be worth our while."

An employee at school bus company RS Transport said drivers, due to company policy, have been absorbing the 30 per cent to 40 per cent increase in petrol and diesel costs since the start of the year.

"There is no way to cut school bus trips, so we are biting the bullet for now. Drivers are unhappy," she said. She hopes the Government can offer some help. "Are there (fuel) reserves? These could be released to help bring down pump prices."

Another group of drivers who have been paying out of pocket for higher petrol costs are the 80,000 cabbies and private-hire drivers here, whose numbers have been steadily falling since 2020 due to the tough driving conditions.

The latest setback comes just as the number of trips returned to about 80 per cent of what it was pre-pandemic early this year.

Some are thinking of calling it quits.

"It's sad to say, but what is the point of driving taxis any more. I'll be leaving the company soon," said Strides Taxi driver Patrick Lam, 55. "In January, I could make $60 to $80 after driving about 10 hours. Now I barely break even. There are fewer people taking taxis."

He used to pay $100 a week for petrol in January, but this has now doubled to $200.

Gojek driver Benny Tay, 47, said he now spends $360 on petrol a week, compared with $180 in January. He drives from 7.15am to 6pm six days a week, and is earning about 20 per cent to 30 per cent less daily.

"I try not to take trips that go to low-demand areas, but I can't do it too much because it will affect my performance rating scores on Gojek," he said.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng told Parliament last week the authorities are monitoring the situation and will offer more help to taxi and private-hire drivers if there is a need. Over $500 million had been set aside by September last year to support the point-to-point transport industry, although relief payouts to drivers have since stopped.

Some general motorists, for now, are doing their homework to refuel at the cheapest petrol station. Mr Darrell Lim, 27, a management consultant, goes to SPC despite having an Esso kiosk nearer his home.

"I typically pump $60 worth of petrol into my car weekly, which adds up to $240 a month. I am worried that I may have to pump $300 per month in the coming months," he said.