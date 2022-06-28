Translators turn to new Web tool for contextualised help

Retired teacher Low Meow Siang used to depend on Google and media articles for her translation work. She translated English textbooks into Chinese and also helped with translation tasks in school.

She now has a new source of help - the SG Translate Together (SGTT) Web portal, which was launched yesterday.

The portal translates uniquely Singaporean terms such as "Community Development Council vouchers" from English into Chinese, Malay and Tamil and vice versa.

It is a tool that she played a part in building as she was one of five pilot users who helped to test the SGTT portal before its launch.

Ms Low, who is in her 60s, has a master's in translation and interpretation from Nanyang Technological University.

"The SGTT has higher accuracy because it is contextualised locally," she said. "It is very well organised and the resources given in the portal serve as a good guide."

Freelance translator Zulkifli Rahmat, 67, uses SGTT when he needs to translate government communication materials between English and Malay, turning to the portal for local terms.

"I like that usually the translated words and terms are those more commonly used in Singapore, instead of Malaysia or Indonesia," said the former veteran journalist from Berita Harian.

Mr Saravanan Tasiveran, who runs a business doing translation-related work, finds the resources page particularly helpful as it serves as a one-stop centre for the translation of many government-related terms.

It is a go-to place for translation of local phrases such as "NDP fun pack", said the 49-year-old, who translates between English and Tamil.

Mr Tay Meng How, 33, who is a part-time lecturer in translation at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, finds the local-ised translations and glossary of Singapore-related terms useful for him and his students.

As a freelance translator and interpreter for English and Chinese, he also uses the portal to translate and proofread texts in domains such as the arts, business and legal and public communications, among others.

Ms Aisyah Lyana, a freelance translator who also writes Malay short stories, said SGTT helps her with official names of ministries and government agencies.

The 25-year-old likes that it has Malay terms grouped by themes and context.

"I hope that in future, SGTT can include more features such as accurate transcriptions of colloquial speech and translations for creative writing."

Chin Soo Fang