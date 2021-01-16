Translation of govt materials: Online dialogues start next week

Those who wish to give suggestions on how government materials can be better translated can now sign up for virtual dialogues that will kick off next week.

Those who want to lend their expertise in translating local terms accurately in such materials can also sign up to be citizen translators at these sessions.

Since a pilot initiative started last July, a total of 88 such citizen translators have signed up, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann told reporters yesterday.

They comprise 53 translators for the Chinese language, 22 for Malay and 13 for Tamil.

"We have been working together with them and tapping their knowledge and experience, for instance, to help spot potential errors in our translation, and we're now ready to open the invitation to more people... I welcome everyone who has been tracking translation-related issues to join us for these engagement sessions," she said.

There will be two such dialogues - one for the Mandarin-speaking community and one for the Malay-and Tamil-speaking communities. More can be organised on a regular basis if there is strong interest, said Ms Sim.

Going forward, these citizen translators can also help with SG Translate, a local translation engine powered by artificial intelligence (AI) developed by the authorities to improve translations of Singapore's four official languages. They do the work on a voluntary basis, but the Government can introduce them to translation companies if they wish to do so professionally, or engage them for work if they are suitable, said Ms Sim.

The engine, which is trained with data taken from local government communications materials, is able to translate specific local terms such as Pioneer Generation.

AI, which is the technology of using machines to simulate human intelligence, works best when its models are trained with large amounts of high-quality data.

SG Translate, which was rolled out to government agencies in 2019, was developed jointly by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Institute for Infocomm Research.

Ms Sim said it will be made available for use by professional translators and members of the media by the year end, which will also allow them to help train the AI model and improve the engine's accuracy.

Ms Lee Siew Li, director of the translation department at MCI's public communications division, said citizen translators will also be able to choose their tasks, such as proofreading material or editing text generated by SG Translate.

Over the years, the volume of translated materials that the Government handles has increased considerably, Ms Sim said, and the coronavirus crisis has also increased demand for speedy and accurate translated material. On a monthly basis, about 550 translation assignments are outsourced, with a total word count of 312,000.

"That's a few full-length novels there... Under this circumstance, the question is how can we make sure that we are always able to get it right," she said.

MCI has been stepping up efforts to ensure officers in different government agencies who put out communications materials understand what is at stake when it comes to ensuring accurate translations.

It has also been enhancing their awareness of basic translation knowledge, such as the pitfalls of using incompatible software.

In 2017, the organisers of the National Day Parade apologised for Tamil-language errors printed in publicity brochures that were distributed to Primary 5 pupils.

The Tamil phrase that was supposed to read "let's come together as one nation" ended up being gibberish when the letters were jumbled. In a written reply, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament that the original Tamil translation submitted was correct but errors were made by the printers.