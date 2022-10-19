Train services on North-South Line disrupted for more than three hours during morning peak

SINGAPORE - Commuters travelling along the North-South Line (NSL) on Wednesday morning had their journeys disrupted after a faulty engineering vehicle stuck near Yishun station caused trains to stop running between Yio Chu Kang and Canberra towards Jurong East.

The disruption, which lasted for more than three hours, was first reported by SMRT in a tweet at 5.46am.

The public transport operator said at first that there was a track fault, adding that commuters would need to add 15 minutes to their train rides between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands.

Free regular bus and free bridging bus services were activated between the two stations.

SMRT later said in another tweet at 6.42am that there would be no train service from Yio Chu Kang to Canberra.

The operator advised passengers to avoid taking the train between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands, and to take the Circle Line or the Thomson-East Coast Line instead.

The true cause of the disruption was only revealed in a Facebook post by SMRT at 7.30am.

It said the faulty engineering vehicle, which was deployed during engineering hours, could not move from the northbound platform near Yishun station at about 4.30am.

Engineers had to be deployed to the site to resolve the issue.

Train services from Yio Chu Kang to Canberra slowly returned to normal at about 7.45am, before fully resuming regular operations at about 8.50am.

While there were free bridging bus services available during the disruption, a commuter posted on Tata SMRT, a Facebook community page for public transport users, that there were not enough bridging buses and advised others to get alternative transport.

Photos posted on social media showed MRT station platforms and bus stops along the NSL that were packed to the gills, as commuters tried to board trains and buses that were already full of people.

Mr Dennis Hong, 41, waited for more than an hour before he managed to board a train at Bukit Gombak station to travel two stops to Jurong East, as he needed to get to Buona Vista to switch to the Circle Line to reach his workplace in one-north.

The engineer said he found out about the train service disruption only when he heard an announcement at Bukit Gombak station when he reached at about 7.25am.

“There wasn’t any indication of a fault at the control station before the gantry,” Mr Hong added.

He said trains arrived at 15-minute intervals, but all of them were packed, so he could not get on board. It was only at about 8.35am that he was finally able to resume his commute to work.

“The platform was very crowded and some people had to resort to squeezing themselves onto the trains,” he said, adding that SMRT should have put up notices to let commuters know about the longer intervals due to the disruption. This is especially since the operator was already aware that there was an issue as early as 4.30am, he said.

Mr Hong also noted that there are no direct buses from Bukit Gombak heading to Jurong East, and suggested that at least one bus service should be introduced to ply this route.

He added: “The previous delays I remember weren’t as bad as this. I don’t remember waiting to board a train for more than one hour. I was supposed to reach work early, but ended up being late.”

Commuters taking the bus were also not spared from the early morning snarl that resulted from the train disruption.

Mr Gabriel Lim, 24, was heading to Yishun from Paya Lebar but he had to get off at Yio Chu Kang station to take a bus to continue his journey north.

The fast food worker said the bus stop near Yio Chu Kang MRT station was very crowded, with everyone squeezing to get onto buses.

Ms Low Siew Peng, 28, who takes the bus from Yishun to Woodlands to get to work, said she was 15 minutes late as she had to wait for four buses to pass before she could get on one at her stop opposite Darul Makmur Mosque.

The accountant said the buses were so full that she saw some passengers were standing at the upper deck of some of the double-decker buses.

She added: “It was a bad experience, plus it was raining this morning. They should provide more buses and announce (the disruption) early so we can plan ahead.”