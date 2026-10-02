Trailer driver arrested after fleeing fatal accident scene in Defu industrial area

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The accident on Oct 1 involved a bicycle and a trailer at the junction of Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Lane 7.

SINGAPORE – A 43-year-old trailer driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a fatal accident in the Defu industrial area on Oct 1.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to queries on Oct 2 that they were alerted to an accident involving a bicycle and a trailer at the junction of Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Lane 7 at about 10.10am on Oct 1.

A 62-year-old female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police said the trailer driver had left the scene before they arrived.

He was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death.

A video shared on Stomp of the aftermath of the incident shows a bicycle lying on the road in an area cordoned off with traffic cones and police tape. A police car and tent can also be seen.

According to the Traffic Police’s mid-year road statistics released on Aug 28, the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

The number of fatalities fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026, and the number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60.

Police investigations are ongoing.