SINGAPORE - A trailer driver was arrested after an accident with a motorcyclist along Woodlands Road on Tuesday (May 7).

The police said that they were alerted to the incident, which took place at the junction of Woodlands Road and Woodlands Avenue 3, at around 3.50pm.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The trailer driver, a 51-year-old man, was later arrested for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.