Traffic Police officer thrown off bike, suffers minor injuries in PIE accident

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old Traffic Police (TP) officer suffered minor injuries after he was thrown off his motorcycle in an accident with a car on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) last Friday (May 4).

The police on Sunday confirmed with The Straits Times that the accident occurred at about 3.40pm on the PIE towards Changi Airport, near the Adam Road exit.

"A 27-year-old male TP officer was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital," police said.

A video of the accident has been shared widely online since it was posted on Saturday.

It shows the TP officer riding on the first lane of the expressway before his motorcycle suddenly leans to the left, causing him to be thrown off the vehicle.

Several pieces of metal were dislodged from the motorcycle due to the impact of it hitting the ground, and a few motorists were later seen offering their help to the officer.

Police investigations are ongoing.