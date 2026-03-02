Traffic Police officer injured while arresting man who fled roadblock in Sembawang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A Traffic Police (TP) officer suffered minor injuries while arresting a man who failed to stop at a roadblock and tried to flee the authorities in Sembawang on March 1 .

The 46-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving, driving while disqualified, suspected drink driving, cheating and suspected drug-related offences.

The police said in response to queries on March 2 that the suspect did not comply when an officer signalled for the car to stop for a check at a roadblock on Canberra Walk towards Canberra Link on March 1 at about 11.10pm.

The driver instead sped off, said the police, with TP officers giving chase.

During the pursuit, the car skidded along Canberra Crescent towards Canberra View.

The driver then left the car and fled on foot, but was later detained by officers.

He put up a struggle during his arrest but was eventually subdued by officers, with a TP officer sustaining minor injuries in the process of the arrest. The suspect also sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

In a post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a barefooted man wearing a white shirt and shorts is seen standing behind what looks like a Mazda car, surrounded by police officers. A caption accompanying the social media post refers to the car as a “Tribecar Mazda”.

The man’s suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), said the police, and investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted CNB and car-sharing service Tribecar for more information.