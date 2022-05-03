Traffic at S'pore-Malaysia land borders lighter than expected after long weekend

SINGAPORE - Traffic at Singapore's land border checkpoints was lighter than expected despite warnings by the authorities of congestion at the end of the first long weekend in May.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had advised travellers on Sunday (May 1) to avoid returning to Singapore during the peak hours of between 8am on Tuesday and 1am on Wednesday as traffic was expected to be heavy.

Those arriving from Malaysia at the Woodlands Checkpoint told The Straits Times on Tuesday evening that they had cleared immigration within 20 to 45 minutes.

Ms Nisya Sya, 40, who celebrated Hari Raya Puasa with her 10-year-old son, husband and relatives in Pasir Gudang in Johor Bahru for the first time in about two years, said she was surprised by the lack of a jam after staying for as long as possible in Malaysia.

"I spent the whole of Monday meeting and eating with my three siblings and my husband's family. We haven't gathered like this in two years," said the Malaysian who has been commuting daily via the Causeway to work in a food company in Singapore since land borders between the two countries fully reopened last month.

She added: "Having worked in Singapore for the past nine years, clearing immigration in half an hour is quite comfortable.

"During pre-pandemic times, I could get stuck in traffic for up to three hours."

Secondary 3 student Chevonne Tee, 15, arrived in Singapore close to 8pm. She has to attend school here on Wednesday.

She said: "My mother was worried that there would be a jam, so I left Johor Bahru later than my father, who arrived in Singapore at 3.45pm for work.

"But it was quite fast to get across. It took me only about 45 minutes."

ICA said last Wednesday it expected more people to cross the land checkpoints in the past weekend than the 436,800 travellers who passed through during the Good Friday weekend that started on April 15.

Close to 280,000 travellers left Singapore for Malaysia via the land borders last Friday (April 29) and Saturday, according to ICA.