Traffic at Singapore-Malaysia border checkpoints lighter than expected

Traffic at Singapore's land border checkpoints was lighter than expected despite warnings by the authorities of congestion at the end of the first long weekend this month.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had advised travellers on Sunday to avoid returning to Singapore during the peak hours between 8am yesterday and 1am today as traffic was expected to be heavy.

Those arriving from Malaysia at the Woodlands Checkpoint told The Straits Times yesterday evening that they had cleared immigration within 20 to 45 minutes.

Ms Nisya Sya, 40, who celebrated Hari Raya Puasa with her 10-year-old son, husband and relatives in Johor Bahru for the first time in about two years, said she was surprised by the lack of a traffic jam after staying for as long as possible in Malaysia.

"I spent the whole of Monday meeting and eating with my three siblings and my husband's family. We haven't gathered like this for two years," said the Malaysian who has commuted daily via the Causeway to work in a food company here since land borders between the two countries fully reopened last month.

She added: "Having worked in Singapore for the past nine years, clearing immigration in half an hour is quite comfortable.

"During pre-pandemic times, I could get stuck in traffic for up to three hours."

Secondary 3 student Chevonne Tee, 15, arrived in Singapore at close to 8pm. She has to attend school here today.

She said: "My mother was worried that there would be a jam, so I left Johor Bahru after my father, who arrived in Singapore at 3.45pm for work.

"But it was quite fast (getting across). It took me only about 45 minutes."

ICA said last Wednesday that it expected more people to cross the land checkpoints over the past weekend than the 436,800 travellers who passed through during the Good Friday weekend.

This surge in traffic came ahead of Labour Day on Sunday, making Monday a public holiday, and Hari Raya Puasa on Tuesday.

When ST arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday evening, traffic flowed smoothly between 6pm and 8pm. Three police officers were seen directing a stream of private-hire cars and taxis at the taxi stand.