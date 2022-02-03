Trade associations can help industries transform as economy recovers: DPM Heng

Singapore can be cautiously optimistic this year, given how it now has one of the highest vaccination rates against Covid-19 in the world and how it has been gradually reopening its borders.

But while the economy is forecast to grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year, the improvement has been weaker for some sectors, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, as he expressed his hope for a more even recovery and that industries will transform to meet future challenges.

Such transformation requires a whole-of-society approach, and groups like the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) have a part to play, he said on Tuesday.

"To prosper, we must redouble our efforts to prepare our workers and our businesses for the future," he added.

"Transforming our economy needs every one of us to do our part - businesses, workers and the Government. SCCCI and other trade associations and chambers need to forge partnerships amongst your members, build industry-wide capabilities, and uplift your respective industries," said Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Speaking at the launch of a virtual heritage trail by the SCCCI at the Trade Association Hub in Jurong, Mr Heng held up how the organisation has put in the work to encourage such transformation.

He highlighted the SCCCI's efforts, like setting up a hub for the trade associations and chambers community to collaborate as well as providing consultancy services to companies keen to boost their digital capabilities.

Noting that it has three offices in China to help local companies look for suitable partners and grow their business there, Mr Heng commended the SCCCI's leadership for enabling firms here to discover new opportunities.

The contributions of the 116-year-old trade association extend to nation-building too, and Mr Heng said it has been significant in key moments in Singapore's development, including how it supported the Government's decision to start national service here in 1967.

Although more than 50 years have since passed, the minister said that Singapore remains a young country. "We are still a young nation by any comparison. We remain a work in progress."

He highlighted three values that the country has to hold dear and strengthen to ensure that it continues to be successful.

The first is Singapore's openness. It must continue to build global relationships and welcome people from around the world, and Mr Heng noted how SCCCI does this by continuing to forge international links.

The second is multiculturalism, which he stressed is one of the most unique and precious aspects of being a Singaporean, given how people here live, work and play with those of different races. The SCCCI has been doing its part in this area by offering scholarships to not just Chinese students but all deserving students, regardless of race and background, said Mr Heng.

The third is self-determination. The minister said that this did not come easily, as Singapore's forefathers had to fight hard for the right to chase their dreams on their own terms and chart their own destinies.

Singapore must continue to understand its history and heritage in order to preserve and strengthen the values of its people, said Mr Heng, as he cited the work that the SCCCI has done to create the virtual heritage trail.

The trail uses 3D virtual technology to showcase the historical and economic transformation in Hill Street, where the SCCCI is located. It also features landmarks such as the Old Hill Street Police Station and the Armenian Church.

"By taking the heritage trail online, I hope it will have a broader outreach, especially to our younger generations, to understand our nation's history," said Mr Heng.

"As we venture ahead into uncharted waters, what will continue to guide us and enable us to make progress are our common values and what we share as a society."