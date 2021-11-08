TraceTogether vaccination status currently unavailable, GovTech advises premises to admit users anyway

SINGAPORE - The verification of vaccination status in the TraceTogether app is currently unavailable, said a Facebook post by GovTech on Monday evening (Nov 8) at about 8.30pm.

The agency said that it is working to resolve the issue and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It added that in the meantime, premises conducting SafeEntry checks are advised to admit users if they are unable to present their vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) status.

Some individuals that The Straits Times spoke to said they experienced the issue at around 7.10pm, and the vaccination status and test result status boxes on the app both showed as "temporarily unavailable".

Another user said that at around 7.30pm, the app showed that it was loading for a period of time before showing a message: "Temporarily unavailable. We're working hard to fix it."