TraceTogether token distribution to be expanded

The distribution of TraceTogether tokens will intensify from this month, with the authorities aiming to expand Singapore's contact tracing network to 75 per cent of the population as the country opens up further.

More than 100,000 tokens have been collected since they were made available at 20 community centres from Sept 14, in addition to some 2.4 million downloads of the TraceTogether app.

The number of collection points will gradually be increased to about 100 locations islandwide.

A further 18 community centres were added last Friday, including in Bishan and Ang Mo Kio, while mobile booths will be deployed at various malls over the coming weeks, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group yesterday.

The locally developed TraceTogether programme helps with contact tracing efforts by identifying nearby tokens or phones with the app installed, enabling the authorities to identify a person's close contacts if needed.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary noted that current downloads of the app represent around 40 per cent of Singapore's population. "If we have more than 75 per cent of our population on the programme, the confidence that we have for using this tool for rapid and effective contact tracing is transformative."

The Government is making the use of the app or token compulsory for large gatherings and higher-risk activities as Singapore opens up, he told reporters during a visit to a mobile booth at Bedok Mall yesterday.

A pilot scheme requiring people to use the token or app to check in at certain venues will start this month.

Dr Janil said he hoped the mobile booths will reach out to people who might not actively collect the tokens. "And that's the key issue. It's to make sure we have access to as many segments of our Singapore population as possible," he said.

The move to beef up contact tracing to guard against potential Covid-19 outbreaks comes at a time when some activities, like casual weekend football games, are flouting rules restricting groups to no larger than five people.

The Straits Times saw eight-a-side games taking place with makeshift goal posts at a popular community spot in Hougang.

Checks revealed similar scenes in community sports facilities in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Serangoon and Tampines.

Over on Sentosa, the beaches were filled with people, two weeks before guests will be required to make online bookings ahead of their visits during peak periods.

Visitors to the Palawan and Siloso beach zones were issued wristbands that allowed them to access only the specific zone for that band.

A Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment spokesman said Covid-19 remains a serious threat, and urged the public to remain vigilant to avoid a resurgence of cases.

The Health Ministry yesterday reported 12 new Covid-19 cases, including two in the community. These brought the total to 57,812.

Retiree Yow Chun Wah, 69, was at Bedok Mall to collect his TraceTogether token yesterday. "I don't think taking the token along with me will be a hassle when I go out," he said. "There's not much difference for seniors like myself because I will just hang it around my neck like I already do with my NRIC."

The full distribution schedule and list of locations can be found at https://token.gowhere.gov.sg