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TP officer among 3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on PIE

Two cars and two motorcycles, including a TP motorcycle, were involved in the accident, the police said.

SINGAPORE – Three people, including a Traffic Police (TP) officer, were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on the PIE on Nov 4 .

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident on the PIE towards Tuas before the Eng Neo Avenue exit at about 7.10am .

Two cars and two motorcycles were involved in the accident, they said , adding that one of the vehicles was a TP motorcycle.

A 26-year-old male TP outrider , a 28-year-old female motorcyclist and a 20-year-old male car passenger were taken conscious to the hospital, said the police.

SCDF said it took two people to the National University Hospital and one person to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a video circulating on Facebook on Nov 4 , the TP officer can be seen travelling along the first lane of the expressway before colliding with the back of a car.

A photo at the end of the video shows some scratches and damage at the front of the TP motorcycle.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), which alerted motorists to the accident in a post on X at about 7.30am , said there was congestion on the expressway till Stevens. Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

In a later update, LTA said the congestion was till Thomson Road .

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased from 2,096 in the first half of 2025 to 2,186 in the first half of 2026, said TP in their mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28.

The number of injuries, meanwhile, rose from 2,335 in the first half of 2025 to 2,470 in the first half of 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6% of all traffic accidents from January to June , and continued to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths.