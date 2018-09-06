Toyota recalls Prius cars, including 4,115 in S'pore

More than 4,000 Toyota Prius cars in Singapore will be recalled as part of a global recall affecting more than a million units due to the risk of fire.

A spokesman for Borneo Motors (Singapore), the sole distributor for Toyota here, said yesterday that 4,115 Prius cars are affected. The company will be reaching out to all affected car owners and will carry out repairs for free.

Worldwide, Toyota is recalling 1.03 million units of the Prius, including the plug-in hybrid, and the C-HR built between June 2015 and May 2018 for safety checks, according to media reports yesterday.

The models are also sold in Japan, Europe, Australia and other countries. Of the recalled units, 554,000 are in Japan, 217,000 in North America and 219,000 in Europe.

Borneo Motors (Singapore) said it will be working with Toyota Motor Corporation and the Land Transport Authority to support the parallel-imported C-HR HV models.

The spokesman said the affected cars have an engine wire harness that is connected to a power control unit.

A portion of the wire harness could contact the cover at this connection and wear out over time, causing an electrical short circuit, which can generate heat and result in fire.

"For all involved vehicles, Borneo Motors (Singapore) will check the engine wire harness assembly. If a wire core is exposed, the engine wire harness assembly will be replaced with a new one that includes a protective sleeve. If a wire core is not exposed, protective tape will be installed on the engine wire harness assembly," the spokesman added.

There has been one reported case of a vehicle emitting smoke, but no injuries were reported, Toyota spokesman Jean-Yves Jault said yesterday, reported Bloomberg News.

A spokesman for Toyota Japan told Agence France-Presse that she had no knowledge of any injuries occurring in Japan .

Since 1997, Toyota has sold over 10 million hybrid petrol-electric vehicles globally, including the Prius.

In 2016, Toyota announced the recall of 3.37 million vehicles globally over problems with air bags and a fuel emission control unit. The biggest recall ever for the Prius was in February 2014, with 1.9 million vehicles involved.