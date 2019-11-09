Town council orders 67-year-old woman to clear her flat of rubbish within a week

SINGAPORE - The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council issued a warning on Tuesday (Nov 5) to a 67-year-old woman to clear up the rubbish in her flat within a week, or risk having town council staff move her possessions for her.

The woman's executive maisonette flat at Block 522 Hougang 6 Avenue has been piled high with stuff for more than a year, with objects sometimes spilling into the shared corridor or in front of her neighbours' doors.

Residents said town council staff had paid her several visits, but each time she would move the objects into her flat, only for the problem to recur in a few days.

Chinese evening daily Shinmin Daily reported on Saturday that the woman, referred to only as Ms Wang, no longer lived in the flat, but told reporters that she intends to move back in the future.

She told Shinmin: "I come back to pack up my things every day, but can only do so slowly because I'm quite old."