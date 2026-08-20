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In a video posted on TikTok, a boy can be seen opening a lift door under maintenance.

SINGAPORE – A police report has been filed after a group of boys were filmed appearing to access a lift shaft in an HDB block in Woodlands.

In a video posted on TikTok on Aug 16 , a boy wearing a black shirt can be seen standing on a stool at a lift lobby and performing a twisting motion near the top of one of the lift doors.

A boy wearing a blue shirt then walks into the frame and pulls the lift doors open, exposing the top of the lift cabin.

Both boys step inside the lift shaft and on top of the lift cabin, with the boy wearing the blue shirt gesturing to the person filming the incident to walk closer to them.

They then step back out of the lift shaft and the boy in the blue shirt closes the lift doors.

In a separate video on TikTok, posted on Aug 17 , a person is seen apparently filming himself standing on top of a lift cabin. The lift then moves upwards and stops, with the video showing that the lift cabin was near the top of the lift shaft.

The video then tilt s downwards, showing one person apparently pulling open the lift doors and peering inside momentarily.

The lift cabin then moves downwards after the lift doors are closed and then stops. The person filming the video exits the lift shaft with two boys standing right outside the doors, one decked in black, and another in green.

In a media response to ST, Sembawang Town Council said that it is aware of the incident at Block 603 Woodlands Drive 42 and has reported the matter to the police.

“The matter is currently under police investigation. As investigations are ongoing, the Town Council is unable to comment further at this time. We take the safety of residents seriously and will continue to cooperate with the police in their investigations.” it added.

The town council did not say when the incident took place.

ST has contacted the police and the Housing Board for more information.