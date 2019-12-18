Tower Transit disciplines bus driver caught on camera running red light in Telok Blangah Road

SINGAPORE - A public bus driver is being counselled and disciplined for running a red light.

Tower Transit,which runs service 97, told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Dec 18) that it is aware of the incident in which the bus driver drove through the red light at the junction of Telok Blangah Road and Kampong Bahru Road near Sentosa Gateway.

Group communications director of Tower Transit Glenn Lim told ST: "The safety of our passengers and other road users is Tower Transit's top priority. Members of the public who witness unsafe acts on our buses are encouraged to write in to our customer experience team."

The incident was caught on video by the dashboard camera of a car driving behind the bus and uploaded onto Facebook user Norman Cheng's page on Monday.

In the video, the 97 green double-deck bus is seen driving along Telok Blangah Road.

As the amber light comes on, the bus speeds up and swerves into the right lane without signalling to overtake the taxi in front of it which had stopped for the red light.

The bus can then be seen driving through the junction of Telok Blangah Road and Kampong Bahru Road after the traffic light turned red.

ST has asked the police whether they are investigating the incident.