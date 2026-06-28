Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police said they were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Tuas at about 2.25pm on June 27.

SINGAPORE – A tow truck hauling a cement tanker crashed into the centre divider and into a ditch on the PIE on the afternoon of June 27 , after both vehicles were seen cutting across all four lanes on the expressway .

In a media reply , the police said they were alerted to the accident – which involved a car and two trucks – on the PIE towards Tuas at about 2.25pm that day.

Police investigations are ongoing.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle show the yellow tow truck, which was pulling a cement tanker, being unable to keep to a lane.

The video, posted on Singapore Road Vigilante’s Facebook page, shows the tow truck veering into the road shoulder, causing another lorry on its left to swerve.

The tow truck, with the words “Uni Automotive” on its side, then apparently grazes the road shoulder barrier. It then cuts across four lanes and collides with a car travelling on the rightmost lane before crashing into the centre divider.

The tow truck and the cement truck became stuck in the centre divider as a result.

Photos on social media showed two heavy-duty cranes carrying out recovery operations at the scene, with Chinese-language newspaper Shinmin Daily News reporting that the first lane of the expressway in the direction of Changi was also closed.

Two heavy-duty cranes were seen carring out recovery operations. PHOTO: ROADS.SG/FACEBOOK

The accident caused traffic on the busy highway to back up.

At about 4.45pm, more than two hours after the police were alerted, the Land Transport Authority in a post on X said congestion on the PIE towards Tuas had stretched back to Eng Neo Avenue and advised road users to avoid the first and second lanes.

ST has contacted Uni Automotive for more information.