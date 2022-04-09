Tours, year-end sale in renewed push to boost heartland businesses

To revitalise the businesses and vibrancy of heartland neighbourhoods as Singapore reopens its economy, a second series of Rediscover Heartlands Tours will return on May 8.

These will include 10 destinations, such as Clementi town and People's Park Food Centre, and be accompanied by live reports on Mandarin radio stations UFM100.3 and 96.3 Hao FM. Registration will open in the middle of this month.

The first series of tours, held from November 2020 to this February, saw up to 100 participants in each tour.

The returning tours are part of a series of initiatives aimed at driving footfall to merchants and hawkers in the heartland, under the tripartite memorandum of understanding (MOU) renewed by SPH Media Trust's (SMT) Chinese Media Group (CMG), the Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore (FMAS), and Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore (HECS) yesterday. The MOU was first signed in September 2020.

The three parties will collaborate on projects aimed at strengthening Singapore's heartland identity over the next 12 months.

Among the initiatives planned is a fortnightly series featuring the history and attractions of 12 heartland areas, as part of a collaboration between Shin Min Daily News and HECS.

A year-end sale event with heartland businesses is also in the works.

Heartland shops and hawkers were badly affected during the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to be impacted by changing consumer behaviour and increasing competition, said FMAS president Yeo Hiang Meng.

The second iteration of the tours aims to draw more younger visitors, tourists and foreigners working in Singapore to the heartland.

HECS chairman Kwek Theng Swee said: "Each heartland encapsulates the essence of our HDB way of life, and it will be a unique experience for tourists who are interested in understanding Singapore on a deeper level."

Citing the popularity of outdoor markets in Britain and Australia, Ms Lee Huay Leng, editor-in-chief of SMT's CMG, said that local heartland areas have the potential to become attractions for tourists and locals.

The organisations will also continue to organise seminars and awards that highlight enterprises and hawkers who have transformed their businesses through digitalisation and innovation, as well as shaped the local hawker scene.

These events include the Singapore Hawker Seminar, Singapore Hawkers Awards, Singapore Heartland Enterprise Seminar and Singapore Heartland Enterprise Star Awards.

Mr Yeo said: "Our heartland shops and hawkers play an important role in the lives of many Singaporeans, providing affordable goods, services and food in our neighbourhoods.

"These initiatives aim to continue to help them transform, revitalise and sustain their businesses."