Tourism sector hopeful of recovery despite new lows

Tourism numbers for Singapore hit new lows last year, but the industry is hopeful of a bounce back this year as global vaccination rates rise.

The number of visitors to Singapore plunged from 2.7 million in 2020 to just below 330,000 last year - less than 2 per cent of the 19 million who arrived pre-Covid-19 in 2019.

Still, more than 120,000 of the arrivals last year came in November and December, after the launch of 24 air vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs), starting in September.

There was also an uptick in the final months of last year in passports issued, even though the year had the fewest number for passport renewals and applications in 15 years.

Travel restrictions and border closures saw the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issue 281,918 passports last year, the fewest since 2006 when citizens received 353,562 passports.

Of the new passports last year, 103,968, or just over a third, were issued in the last three months, after the ICA announced that those aged 16 and above can apply for passports with 10-year validity from October.

Singapore citizens had received 711,617 passports in 2019, but as the virus forced borders to tighten, ICA issued only 320,709 passports in 2020.

The sharp drop is not surprising given high Covid-19 rates in many countries and various quarantine rules, said Mr Chew Kian Beng, course chair of Temasek Polytechnic's hospitality and tourism management programme. "The biggest fear for travellers is less of Covid-19 infection and more of overnight curbs cancelling travel routes - or worse, being left stranded in a foreign land," he said.

By the second half of last year, various jurisdictions had eased travel restrictions, with quarantine-free travel between Singapore and selected countries under the VTL scheme with lower Covid-19 risk starting last September.

VTLs are not certainties - last month Singapore froze all new ticket sales for VTL travel between Dec 23 last year and Jan 20 this year due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Dr Michael Chiam, a senior tourism lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, said that for travel, "full recovery will likely take place in two to three years' time". Still, the travel industry is gearing up for a bounce in 2022.

A Singapore Airlines spokesman said: "We have seen fluctuations in the demand as countries around the world continue to deal with new waves and public health concerns. Nonetheless, as vaccination rates continue to rise, we can expect the recovery trajectory for air travel to remain upwards."

Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior communications manager at travel agency Chan Brothers, said that while VTL sales, including package tours and hotel bookings, are just 5 per cent of "what we used to see" pre-pandemic, the Omicron threat has not had a significant impact on confirmed bookings.

"The VTL arrangement is a step in the right direction for cautious leisure travel resumption and we are seeing positive reception from customers thus far despite a couple of bumps along the way."

A spokesman for Jetstar Asia, which operates budget flights around the region, including Australia, said the airline is looking to increase services to popular destinations and launch new routes this year as it restores its flight network through South-east Asia once border requirements are firmed up.

Ms Sarah Wan, general manager at online travel agency Klook, expects more setbacks, like the possible emergence of a new variant.

But "with increased vaccination rates and booster shots, we believe that more people will gain confidence to travel. Governments worldwide are finding ways to coexist with the virus."

While Singapore is bracing itself for a fresh wave of infections due to Omicron, 87 per cent of the population has had the full vaccine regimen while 44 per cent have received the booster shot.

Software engineer Abdul Haqem'Ulddin is continuing to plan for a trip to the United States in March, and also renewed his passport last month. With the passport now being valid for a decade, the 29-year-old said of the $70 passport online renewal fee: "I don't have to pay twice as much."